COLD CASE FILE: Reward Active For Info Leading To Arrest Of St. Thomas Rapist

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Crime Stoppers USVI is in receipt of an anonymous reward of $10,000.00 allocated for information leading to the arrest of the rapist reported in the East End, St. Thomas USVI.

This community reward is in addition to the maximum reward of $2,500.00 offered by Crime Stoppers. If you have information regarding this case, please contact Crime Stoppers VI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersvi.org ,

The Criminal Investigation Bureau DV Unit at 340 774-2211 or 911. Do not approach the suspect – reports indicate he could be armed.

