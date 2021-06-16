DPNR Launches Story Time Hour On Wheels For Kids Starting On Friday

FREDERIKSTED — Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources announces that the Division of Libraries, Archives and Museums (DLAM) will be launching Story Time hour on Wheels.

Every Friday beginning June 18th at 10:00 am, DLAM’s Bookmobile will park in front of Fort Fredrik in Frederiksted for an hour of storytelling from a guest reader.

This weeks’ guest reader is Winifred Loving, local author, and President of the St. Croix Children’s Museum. Ms. Loving will read from her book My name is Freedom.

“While we are working on getting our physical libraries to open, DPNR is bringing the library to our community”, said Amy DeSorbo, Director of Libraries, Archives and Museums.

Young readers will also have an opportunity to borrow books with a library card, the book mobile will return to the same stop every two weeks to return borrowed books.

This initiative will foster and promote community involvement and serve as a catalyst for youngsters to develop a love for reading at a young age.