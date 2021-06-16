St. Thomas Man Arrested For Stalking Woman With Protective Order From Him

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man under a court order to stay home was spotted on two occasions following the woman he was supposed to be keeping away from, authorities said.

On June 15, at around 4:30 p.m., police arrested Darrell Thomas, age 50 of Anna’s Retreat, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. and charged him with contempt of court-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A female victim who has an existing restraining order against Thomas, stated that she observed him outside of a residence that she was visiting on Saturday, according to the VIPD.

“The victim also stated that she observed Thomas standing in the Fort Christian parking lot on June 15 in violation of a court order placing him under 24-hour house arrest,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “Police located Thomas in the Fort Christian parking lot, where he was placed under arrest.”

Thomas was jailed without bail, as per the territory’s domestic violence laws. He will remain jailed pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

