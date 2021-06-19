‘King Bob’ Will Have A Porcelain Throne In Prison For 3 Years For Being A Coke Dealer

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas coke dealer will have to settle for a porcelain throne in prison after being sentenced to just over three years in prison. for a drug conviction.

King Bob Leonard, 28, of St. Thomas, got 37 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine, U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert said.

According to Leonard’s plea agreement and other court documents, in January and February of 2018 Leonard conspired with others to distribute cocaine. He operated through a number of text messages that were seized as part of the investigation.

Further, the investigation revealed that the defendant and others coordinated the delivery of between 400 and 500 grams of cocaine in St. Thomas, USVI.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

It was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of the Virgin Islands.