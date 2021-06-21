DPNR Says VICA’s ‘Dorsch After Dark’ Arts Series Will Resume Next Month

FREDERIKSTED — Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources is pleased to announce that The Virgin Islands Council on the Arts (VICA) will continue “The Dorsch After Dark” series on Tuesday, July 6th.

This series highlights local artists and provides them a venue to showcase their talent and a physical space to network.

VICA invites the community to a night of art, fashion, poetry, and music, followed by a question-and-answer panel with featured artists.

This month, The Dorsch After Dark will feature author, Geron Richards, artist, Christa-Ann Davis Molloy and photographer/cinematographer, Stephanie Chalana Brown. All artists will have their pieces on display and for sale. Also, there will be live acoustic music by Gyasi Clarke.

The Dorsch After Dark series is a free event with a cash bar. For more information contact Kendell C. Henry, Special Projects Coordinator at (340) 773-3075.