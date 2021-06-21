At VIFreep

DPNR Says VICA’s ‘Dorsch After Dark’ Arts Series Will Resume Next Month

·
0 0 1 0

FREDERIKSTED — Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources is pleased to announce that The Virgin Islands Council on the Arts (VICA) will continue “The Dorsch After Dark” series on Tuesday, July 6th

This series highlights local artists and provides them a venue to showcase their talent and a physical space to network. 

VICA invites the community to a night of art, fashion, poetry, and music, followed by a question-and-answer panel with featured artists.  

This month, The Dorsch After Dark will feature author, Geron Richards, artist, Christa-Ann Davis Molloy and photographer/cinematographer, Stephanie Chalana Brown. All artists will have their pieces on display and for sale.  Also, there will be live acoustic music by Gyasi Clarke. 

The Dorsch After Dark series is a free event with a cash bar.  For more information contact Kendell C. Henry, Special Projects Coordinator at (340) 773-3075. 

Previous post

USA Is Back-To-Back Winner of AmeriCup Thanks To Aliyah Boston's Double Double

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsNational NewsPuerto Rico NewsSports NewsSt. Thomas NewsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *