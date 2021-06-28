Man Arrested For Stabbing Good Samaritan In Neck, Leaving Him Paralyzed

CRUZ BAY — A St. John man was arrested in St. Thomas last night for allegedly stabbing a Good Samaritan in the neck, leaving the victim paralyzed in late May, authorities said.

Rupert G. “Big Youth” Walters Jr., 46, of Estate Pastory, St. John, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Sunday and charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, use of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a crime of violence, mayhem, and other related charges, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Walters was positively identified as the individual, who assaulted a man during an altercation in Cruz Bay, St. John, on May 28,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The victim received a stab wound to the neck, which has caused partial paralysis.”

Police received a tip that Walters was hiding out in the Michael J. Kirwan Terrace housing community, according to Derima.

A team of officers, comprised of detectives of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, the Intelligence Unit, and members of the Special Response Team traveled to the area and apprehended Walters without incident, the VIPD said.

Bail for Walters was set at $100,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

Steven Phillip, Chief of Police of the St. Thomas / St. John District, thanked members of the community for the tips that led to Walters’ capture.

“We have many more cases that can be solved with the community’s assistance. Help us, help you.” Chief Phillip said. He urges everyone with information on open cases to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.