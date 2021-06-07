At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsEnvironmental NewsMilitary News

NHC Keeps Watchful Eye On Potential Storm System In Caribbean

MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center is keeping tabs on a potential system over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

The NHC said today that a cluster of thunderstorms is expected to form into a low pressure system by the end of the week.

Further development is possible as the system moves northwest toward Central America. The hurricane center said there’s a 20 percent chance of the system forming into at least a tropical depression during the next five days.

The U.S. Virgin Islands remains in the clear of any tropical concerns as for now.

In June, the majority of named storms form in the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico.

The next named storm will be called Bill.

