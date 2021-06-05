Police Investigating After Man’s Body Found Near Fort Christian Friday

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found near Fort Christian early Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Fortet Strade at 12:11 p.m. after a report of an unresponsive man came in, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers found a body “on the ground at the former fire station mechanic shop, located at Fort Christian. Emergency Medical Technicians on the scene found no vital signs,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The deceased was observed as an African-American male, about 50 years or more of age. The deceased’s identity and immediate cause of death could not be determined. However, there were no apparent signs of foul play.”

Detective are urging anyone who may know this individual, or what may have happened, to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.

Fortet Strade means “Fort Street” in Danish.