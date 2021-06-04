St. Croix Man’s Survival Skills To Be Tested On History Channel Show ‘Alone’

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix survivalist is among the 10 contestants in Season 8 of the History Channel’s survival series “Alone,” which premiered last night.

Matt Corradino, owner of Caribbean Earth Skills on St. Croix’s south shore, is back from filming the show in the Canadian wilderness on the shores of Chilko Lake, British Columbia, and was watching the first episode of the new season with some family and friends last night.

“I get to represent St. Croix on History Channel’s Alone,” Corradino said on Facebook. “Big huge shout out to all my fellow contestants. I love you all and can’t wait to finally watch your journeys.”

“Alone” challenges them to endure hunger, loneliness, the elements and one of North America’s deadliest predators, the grizzly bear. As the name of the show implies, each of them is on their own, without even camera crews.

Each of them is equipped with a camera kit and 10 pieces of survival gear he or she selected to take along to Grizzly Mountain.

St. Croix’s Matt Carradino is standing to the far right in this History Channel photo.

Corradino’s gear selections were a bow and arrows, fishing line and hooks, knife, saw, sleeping bag, paracord, pot, water bottle, food ration and snare wire.

As one of approximately 20,000 people who applied for the 10 spots on the show and then 24 selected to attend a boot camp for final selection, the 42-year-old Corradino obviously took an abundance of field experience with her into the show experience.

Matt said he’s as anxious as the rest of the cast is to see the show and learn the outcome.

