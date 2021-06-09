At VIFreep

Police Investigating Man Who ‘Jumped’ Into Charlotte Amalie Waterfront And Died

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating whether a St. Thomas man was pushed or jumped into the waters off of the St. Thomas waterfront downtown and then died Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a call from a concerned citizen that “a male jumped into the Charlotte Amalie waterfront” about 3:51 p.m. Monday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The male was taken out of the water and transported to the Roy Lester Schneider Regional Medical Center via ambulance for treatment,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “Despite efforts from medical personnel to revive the male, he was pronounced dead at around 4:48 p.m.”

The male’s identity is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin, according to Derima.

Any persons having information regarding this incident area asked to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5569, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

“Remember, if you see something, say something.”

