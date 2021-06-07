Police Looking For Damaged Acura MDX After Hit-And-Run Kills Pedestrian: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian that occurred on Brookman Road in St. Thomas about 10 p.m. Sunday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Royson JnoBaptiste, 37, of Dominica, was identified by next of kin as the victim of the accident, according to the VIPD.

“The investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking across Brookman Road heading east, when a maroon Acura MDX traveling north on the road struck the pedestrian,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The driver of the vehicle did not stop after the collision, as required by law.”

JnoBaptiste was taken to the Schneider Regional Medical Center via ambulance for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries a short time later, according to Derima.

Officers are actively searching for the driver of the maroon Acura MDX, police said.

Representative photo of a maroon Acura MDX SUV.

If you have any information that can assist officers in locating the vehicle, please call 911 or the VIPD at (340) 774-2211.

“Remember, if you see something, say something.”