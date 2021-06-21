At VIFreep

St. Kitts Native Who Escaped From Care Home In May Found Safe and Sound: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Kitts native who walked away from the Eldra Shulterbrandt Residential Care Facility on May 30 has been found safe and sound on St. Thomas, authorities said.

Dionne Wrensford, 37, of Anna’s Retreat, was spotted by alert members of the community who contacted police on Friday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said today.

Wrensford was located and taken to the Schneider Regional Medical Center where she was observed and given a clean bill of health, according to the VIPD.

“The VIPD thanks the community for the information that led to her being found safe,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

