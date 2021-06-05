The Nike Air Max 97 ‘Puerto Rico’ Available Starting Today

SAN JUAN — Controversy seems to follow Nike whenever a Puerto Rico themed release is concerned.

But this year, the brand is assured they’ve avoided issues as they offer a simple Air Max 97 base on which to display the community’s flag.

At a glance, the pair reminds of the beloved “Silver Bullet,” proffering silver metallic panels through its profile.

Matching mesh lines underneath, while red and navy accents slowly introduce the colors signature to the Puerto Rican flag. It’s then that the enlarged star and stripes take the stage, dressing not just the tongue but also the insole’s own emblem. What’s more, to round out the homage, the insole is marked with “Aquí Me Quedo” — “Here I’ll Stay” once translated to English — in nod to island people’s resilience.

For a closer look ahead of the June 5th (Saturday) release, see below.