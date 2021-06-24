VIDOJ Seeks Sex Offender Dylan Caily Who May Be Living On St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — V.I. Attorney General Denise George has said today that that 44-year-old Dylan Caily is wanted for failing to comply with registration requirements for sex offenders in the Virgin Islands. Caily, a Kentucky native is also wanted in the state of Washington, D.C.

His criminal charges are Sexual Abuse 1st degree and Rape 3rd degree. V.I. Dept. of Justice (VIDOJ) investigators and the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) unit have been informed by federal marshals that Caily, a registered sex offender, may be residing in the V.I. with an unknown address and has failed to register and notify the VIDOJ that he has relocated to St. Thomas,

in violation of the sex offender registration laws. Pursuant to Chapter 86, Section 1722 of Title 14 of the V.I. Code Caily is required to register as a sex offender within three business days of arriving at a new location. A registered sexual offender must notify the VIDOJ of his/her name, residence, temporary lodging information, vehicle information,

Internet identifiers, telephone numbers, school information, and employment status.

Caily is White, 6ft 4 in tall and weighs 200lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes. He goes by many aliases: Dylan Brown, Laurence T. Brown, L Brown, Larry Brown, Larry T. Brown, Larry Y. Brown, Larry Thomas Brown, Larry Timo Brown, Larry Timothy Brown, Larry Timothy William Brown, Thomas Brown, Timothy Brown, Timothy L. Brown, Thomas Brown and William Timothy Dylan.

If you know the whereabouts of Dylan Caily, please call the SORNA unit at 340-774-5666 ext. 10191 or ext. 20250. You can also call the Special Investigation Division at 340-774-5666 ext. 10351 or 911.

A team of Special Agents and the SORNA unit from the VIDOJ with the assistance of U.S. Marshals and other local and federal agencies, routinely conduct unannounced inspections of registered sexual offenders to verify their locations and other personal information, such as their work and home addresses. The Attorney General/VIDOJ is legally mandated to administer and enforce the sex offender registration laws.

Registered sexual offenders in the territory are prosecuted by the Attorney General for either failing to register or not keeping their registration current, as required by this law, and if convicted, the penalty is a fine of not less than $3,000.00 nor more than $5,000.00, or imprisonment for not less than three months nor more than two years,

or both.

The law also provides that it is an offense to assist a sex offender to evade the registration requirements, which carries a fine of not less than $1,000.00 nor more than $2,000.00, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.

The sex offender registry is available for public view at www.doj.vi.gov or https://usvi.nsopw.gov/