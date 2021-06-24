At VIFreep

Fierce Tropical Wave Leaves Africa As Second System Near Barbados Devolves Into A Trough

·
0 0 1 0

MIAMI — Forecasters are tracking a tropical wave that emerged off Africa today as a previous wave near Barbados was downgraded.

The strong tropical wave located over the far east Atlantic off the African coast is producing a broad area of showers and thunderstorms.

As the system moves west-northwestward into the central Atlantic Ocean, conditions appear only marginally conducive for development due to relatively cool ocean temperatures, and, with a 40 percent chance of development over the next five days, a small tropical depression could form by early next week.

The wave that had been moving west toward the Windward Islands, which form the southeastern boundary between the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, since it emerged early Monday was downgraded to a trough at the National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. update on Thursday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted a busy hurricane season this year, estimating between 13 and 20 named storms.

Late last week, Tropical Storm Claudette formed over the Gulf of Mexico and pummeled the U.S. Gulf Coast. Alabama reported 13 deaths, By late Sunday it was causing flooding in the Carolinas before it dissipated off the U.S. East Coast.

Claudette was preceded by Tropical Storm Bill in early June and Tropical Storm Ana in May.

The next named storm to form would be Danny.

Previous post

VIDOJ Seeks Sex Offender Dylan Caily Who May Be Living On St. Thomas

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCommunity AffairsEducation NewsEnvironmental NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *