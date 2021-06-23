VIPA: Drop Off And Pick Up At CEK While Parking Lot Is Under Construction

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A concrete truck just arrived this morning will be pouring concrete today at the site of the new parking and transportation center under construction at the Cyril E. King Airport on St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands Port Authority said.

The facility will provide 600 parking spaces and a dedicated area for taxis and rental car operations once completed, according to VIPA.

The $26.8 million project is primarily funded by the U.S Department of Commerce-Economic Development Administration via a $20 million grant with a $6.8 million local match from the V.I. Port Authority.

AT Construction is the project contractor and the facility is expected to be completed by March 2023.

VIPA said parking spaces are limited during the construction phase. Travelers are asked to be dropped off and picked up when traveling via CEK.