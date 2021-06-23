Woman Tells Police She Was Raped By Shirtless Hispanic Man In Hotel Lobby

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas woman told police that after she had drinks with a shirtless man in a hotel, he stalked her back to the lobby and raped her late Sunday night, authorities said.

Police were dispatched to the Margaritaville Vacation Club in Smith Bay in reference to a rape about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers made contact with the female victim, who reported that she was at the resort’s Hilltop Bar where she met the suspect, who she did not know previously, and they both had alcoholic beverages together,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The victim went on to state that as she was heading back to her room, the suspect walked her behind of the lobby and sexually assaulted her, and subsequently left the area.”

The victim stated that the suspect was a shirtless Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches in height, with his hair in blond braids, according to Derima. Other identifying marks were that he had tattoos.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about his incident, or who could identify the suspect, to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5579, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.