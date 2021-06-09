Williams Delight Man Arrested For Strangling Relative During Argument

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man who allegedly strangled a female relative during an argument in Lower Love was arrested by police on Monday night, authorities said.

Kevin Nelson Soto, 23, of Williams Delight, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Monday on charges of second-degree assault-domestic Violence; simple assault & battery; and destruction of property, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“At around 6:15 p.m. that day, detectives were dispatched to a residence in Estate Upper Love, where a female relative of Soto reported he strangled her during a disagreement,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The female sustained visible injuries on her neck and shoulder.”

VIPD Domestic Violence Unit detectives made the arrest of Soto, according to Derima.

Soto was jailed without bail, in accordance with Virgin Islands domestic violence statutes pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.