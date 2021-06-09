Man Faces Attempted Murder Charge After Tossing Another Man Off Of Balcony: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man accused of throwing another man off a second-story balcony has been charged with attempted murder and related charges, authorities said.

Rosier Smith, 37, of Contant, was arrested at 9 a.m. Monday on a charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault and mayhem, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Smith allegedly assaulted a male victim by throwing him off a balcony on May 30,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

The suspect surrendered himself to police after he learned that he was wanted, according to Derima.

Rosier Smith in police wanted poster.

Bail for Smith was set at $75,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.