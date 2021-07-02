At VIFreep

2 Tourists Robbed At Gunpoint, Rental Car Stolen As They Return To Hotel Room

FREDERIKSTED — Police are looking for two masked men who robbed two tourists at gunpoint and stole their rental car as they were returned to their hotel room on Strand Street early Sunday morning.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Strand Street, Frederiksted to a reported robbery at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The three adult victims reported that they had just arrived at their hotel when they were approached by an armed male suspect wearing a ski mask. The suspect demanded the victims’ belongings, and the suspect and another male also wearing a ski mask fled the area in the victims’ rental vehicle, a white 2019 Kia Sportage.

The first male suspect was described as being about 6 feet 2 inches in height, very slender build, brown complexion, possibly 20-25 years old, wearing a black long-sleeved sweatshirt, blue jeans and wearing gloves. The second suspect was described as being 5 feet 11 inches in height, wearing dark clothing.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact police by calling 911, the Crime TipLine at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS. Remember, if you see something, say something.

