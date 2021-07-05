At VIFreep

Foul Play Suspected In Death Of St. Croix Man Found Decomposed In Apartment

·
0 0 2 0
Police officers and detectives at a residence in Estate Peter’s Rest, investigating a partially decomposed body found in an apartment. (Photo by: VIPD)

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are investigating the cause of death of a man found dead at an apartment in Peter’s Rest on the Fourth of July.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched units to a residence in Estate Peter’s Rest in reference to reports of a dead body at 11:48 a.m. Sunday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Upon officers’ arrival at the scene, they observed the lifeless body of a Black male laying on the floor inside an apartment,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The body was partially decomposed, and the matter in which it was found appeared to be suspicious in nature.”

The deceased’s identity is being withheld pending positive notification from next of kin, according to Derima. The cause of death is also being withheld, pending further investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this suspicious death to contact police with information by calling 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

Previous post

Police Investigating Gold Chain Sale That Went Bad At Ballpark In Whim: VIPD

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsSuperior Court News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsEnvironmental NewsHealth NewsMilitary News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsEducation NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *