Foul Play Suspected In Death Of St. Croix Man Found Decomposed In Apartment

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are investigating the cause of death of a man found dead at an apartment in Peter’s Rest on the Fourth of July.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched units to a residence in Estate Peter’s Rest in reference to reports of a dead body at 11:48 a.m. Sunday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Upon officers’ arrival at the scene, they observed the lifeless body of a Black male laying on the floor inside an apartment,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The body was partially decomposed, and the matter in which it was found appeared to be suspicious in nature.”

The deceased’s identity is being withheld pending positive notification from next of kin, according to Derima. The cause of death is also being withheld, pending further investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this suspicious death to contact police with information by calling 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.