3 Men, 1 Woman Arrested For Purposely Crashing Car In Midnight Carjacking: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating an armed robbery-carjacking in which the perpetrators purposely crashed into the victims on Veteran’s Drive just after midnight on Monday, authorities said.

The victims reported they came to a stop at the traffic light near Vendor’s Plaza, when someone rear-ended their white 2018 Jeep Wrangler, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

When the victims exited their vehicle to inspect the damage, they were approached by an armed male dressed in all black. The armed male and other suspects left the area in the victims’ vehicle, according to the VIPD.

“On July 28, at 3:20 a.m., officers on routine patrol observed the stolen 2018 Jeep Wrangler with three male occupants at a gas station in Charlotte Amalie West,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The suspects then left the area in an attempt to evade officers.”

CHARGED: Raekoi J. Evans, 21, of Hospital Ground in St. Thomas

The vehicle was later located in Mahogany Estate after police received a tip from a citizen about the vehicle’s location.

“Officers conducting an inspection of the area observed three males leaving the area in a green sedan when they conducted a traffic stop,” Deria added. “Officers discovered a firearm with an extended magazine.”

Arrested were – Raekoi J. Evans (21 years old of Hospital Ground), Evonte A. Rey (18 years old of Paul M. Pearson Gardens), Kevon V. Barclette (20 years old of Paul M. Pearson Gardens), and T’Keyjah G. Austrie (20 years old of Oswald Harris Court) – charged with Constructive Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm, Constructive Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number. Bail was set at $50,000 each. Unable to post bail, all four were remanded to the custody of Bureau of Corrections, pending their Advice of Rights hearings.

The investigation  is ongoing and police are calling on the community to report any information by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS, where your tip can earn you a reward.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

