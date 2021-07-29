At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCommunity AffairsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTechnology News
911 Emergency Call Centers Experience ‘Service Interruptions’ On 3 Islands
KINGSHILL — The 911 Emergency Call Centers in the St. Croix and St. Thomas-St. John districts was experiencing service interruptions on Wednesday.
Residents unable to reach 911 are asked to please contact the VIPD directly at the following numbers: St. Thomas: (340) 774-2211, St. Croix: (340) 778-2211, and St. John: (340) 693-8880.
VIPD spokesman Toby Derima did not immediately respond to a request for further information.
