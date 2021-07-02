After ‘Deep Space’ Adventure, Branson Now Cultivating Burmese Turtles In BVI

ROAD TOWN, Tortola — Conservation efforts to protect an endangered Asian turtle continue in the British Virgin Islands, according to noted philanthropist Sir Richard Branson.

“Two very rare baby Burmese tortoises were recently born on Necker Island,” Branson said. “A beautiful species that is critically endangered. Really proud of the ongoing conservation work to help these species, and many more, on Necker and in the BVI.”

Branson said at least two types of turtles and tortoises are being conserved on Necker Island, in the British Virgin Islands, which he owns.

“It’s been a brilliant year for baby tortoises being born on Necker,” the British billionaire added “This is the only picture we’ve ever seen of a baby giant tortoise, a red-footed tortoise and a very rare Burmese tortoise all in one place!”

The Burmese roofed turtle is one of six species of turtle in the genus Batagur of the family Geoemydidae.

It is endemic to Myanmar, but was believed to be extinct until rediscovered in 2002.

Branson went into space aboard his rocket ship VSS Unity on July 11 along with five crewmates beating out his rival Jeff Bezos of Amazon.

