Brown Named Deputy Chief of Police for St. John; Newton Goes To Internal Affairs

CHARLOTTE AMALIE – Police Commissioner Nominee Ray A. Martinez announced the appointment of Police Lieutenant Clayton Brown as Deputy Chief of Police for the island of St. John, and Vivianne P. Newton as Director of the Internal Affairs and Applicant Screening Bureau, effective July 21.

Brown, a resident of St. John, was born on St. Thomas. He graduated from Julia Richman High School in New York City in 1977, attended the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and served in the United States Air Force. He has worked closely with the Virgin Islands Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation on St. John for a number of years, conducting basketball leagues; headed a Boys Club on St. John for 3 years, mentored the boys at the Julius E. Sprauve School in Cruz Bay, and is a member of the Cruz Bay Council. He joined the Virgin Islands Police Department in 1994, where he worked as a detective in Criminal Investigation and Internal Affairs, and in the Patrol Bureau, with his last assignment as supervisor in the Mariel Newton Command. Lt. Brown also served as a liaison to VITEMA. In his new assignment as Deputy Chief of Police for the island of St. John, Brown will have oversight of all police operations.

Vivianne P. Newton, who previously held the position of Deputy Chief for the island of St. John, has been appointed Director of Internal Affairs and Applicant Screening Bureau to run its day-to-day operations territorially.

Police Commissioner Nominee Ray Martinez thanked Deputy Chief Brown and Director Newton for their willingness to serve, and wished them all the best in their new roles.