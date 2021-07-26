COVID-19 Claims 36th Life In The USVI, A 50-Year-Old St. Croix Man, VIDOH Says

CHRISTIANSTED — After further investigating cause of death and ensuring notification of next of kin, the Virgin Islands Department of Health is saddened to confirm the territory’s thirty-sixth death related to COVID-19, the Virgin Islands Department of Health said.

The coronavirus victim was a 50-year-old man on St. Croix, according to the VIDOH.

The Department continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19. Please continue to follow these precautionary measures: practice social distancing, wear a mask when in company of others outside of those in your household, clean frequently used areas thoroughly, and wash your hands often with soap and warm water.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent severe illness and death. To schedule an appointment, please call (340) 777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at our Community Vaccination Centers.

St. Croix’s Community Vaccination Center is located at the Nissan Center on St. Croix which is in La Grande Princesse, adjacent to the Honda Dealership and The Paint Shop, on the same side of the street as Food Town.

On St. Thomas the Community Vaccination Center is located at the Community Health Clinic on the 2nd floor at the Schneider Regional Medical Center.

To report a suspected case of COVID-19, please call (340) 712-6299 or (340) 776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.