At VIFreep

Dominican Man Could Get 20 Years In Prison For Mailing Cocaine To St. Thomas

·
0 0 3 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A Dominican man who tried to mail cocaine to himself in St. Thomas faces 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy charges, authorities said.

Tommy Ramirez, 32, of Santo Domingo, entered a guilty plea to the charge of Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine, United States Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert for the District of the Virgin Islands announced today.

According to court documents, in January and February of 2018 Ramirez conspired with others to distribute cocaine. He operated through a series of text messages that were seized as part of the investigation.

Further, the investigation revealed that the defendant and others coordinated the delivery of between 400 and 500 grams of cocaine in St. Thomas.

The offense carries a possible sentence of incarceration of up to twenty years, a maximum fine of up to $1,000,000 dollars, and a term of supervised release of up to six years. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Previous post

Puerto Rico Man With $3.76 Million In Cash On His Boat Pleads Guilty To Smuggling

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsConsumer NewsEntertainment NewsInternational NewsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCommunity AffairsNational NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsInternational NewsMilitary News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *