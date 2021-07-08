At VIFreep

Airline Executives Express Strong Confidence In U.S. Virgin Islands

·
0 0 2 0

 ORLANDO — The U.S. Virgin Islands’ management of the COVID-19 public health crisis along with savvy marketing tactics are being credited for the confidence airlines have placed in adding and increasing service to both St. Croix and St. Thomas.

Speaking at the recent 2021 Routes Americas air service development event in Orlando, Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte said the multi-agency approach to curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the Territory has helped travelers and airline executives to select the U.S. Virgin Islands as a leading choice for leisure travel.

Strong Winter and Spring Season

“Despite the global travel lockdowns, we have had incredible winter and spring seasons, and we expect to experience one of the strongest summer months in the history of the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Commissioner Boschulte, who reported St. Croix and St. Thomas are registering about 10,000 and 30,000 weekly seats respectively this summer.

New Non-Stop Service

“We have welcomed new nonstop service from places like Dallas, Miami, Orlando, New York City and Newark, New Jersey, and increased lift across several gateways,” said Commissioner Boschulte, who disclosed that plans are in the works for new service to St. Croix from the mainland United States. “We are also close to consummating a deal for new flights from Canada to St. Croix, and will continue to work on resuming seasonal flights from Denmark,” the tourism executive disclosed.

Hotels Coming Back Online

Commissioner Boschulte said the response from airline executives in Orlando was exceptional, and as the Territory moves towards the post-vaccination period, he was confident of increased business as refreshed hotels such as Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort & Casino and Renaissance St. Croix Carambola Beach Resort & Spa on St. Croix come back online in the months ahead. He was also optimistic about the eventual return of the iconic Frenchman’s Reef Marriott Resort and Noni Beach, a St. Thomas Resort, Autograph Collection, to the accommodations inventory on St. Thomas.

Previous post

Dominican Man Could Get 20 Years In Prison For Selling Cocaine In St. Thomas

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsConsumer NewsEntertainment NewsInternational NewsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCommunity AffairsNational NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *