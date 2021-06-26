At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCommunity AffairsEducation NewsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

DSPR Suspends Programs, Stops Facility Rentals Until COVID-19 Surge Dies Down

CHRISTIANSTED — Due to the rise in COVID-positive cases in the territory, the Department of Sports, Parks, and Recreation has suspended the rental of facilities until further notice.

To minimize exposure to the COVID-19 virus, DSPR has also suspended all sports and recreation activities for two weeks. Following the two week suspension, and with the guidance of Department of Health, DSPR will revisit the suspension of activities and determine if it is safe to resume operations.

Persons that have reserved facilities within the next 30 days, are asked to call the main office to reschedule; 340-773-0160 St. Croix or 340-774-0255 St. Thomas.

We appreciate your understanding during this public health emergency. DSPR encourages you to stay diligent and continue to practice good hand and respiratory hygiene.

For more information on COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus, please visit the USVI Department of Health’s website, doh.vi.gov/coronavirus , or text COVID19USVI to #COVID19USVI

