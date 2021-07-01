At VIFreep

Finance Commissioner Mails Out 7,395 Income Tax Refund Checks Today

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Finance Commissioner Nominee Bosede Bruce delivered 7,395 income tax refund checks totaling $15 million to the Aubrey C. Ottley Post Office in Sugar Estate, St. Thomas today as the first of two mailings of $25 million in tax checks.

This latest round of refunds will address most filings for tax year 2018 and for those who have recently filed their 2016 and 2017 income taxes.

With next week’s mailing, the Bryan-Roach Administration will have issued approximately $156.4 million of income tax refunds since Governor Albert Bryan Jr. took office in January 2019:

•           $29.2 in the Fiscal Year 2019 months the Bryan-Roach Administration was in office

•           $68.7 million in FY 2020

•           $56.4 million in FY 2021 including the two new distributions

