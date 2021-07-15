At VIFreep

Fredensborg Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Woman, Setting Apartment On Fire

Jose Miguel Crispin, 53, of Old Fredensborg in St. Croix.

KINGSHILL — A St. Croix man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after threatening to kill a woman and then setting her apartment on fire, authorities said.

Jose Miguel Crispin, 53, of Old Fredensborg, was arrested at 6:26 a.m. today and charged with first-degree arson; attempted murder; destruction to property; and disturbance of peace by threats-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

At around 2:54 a.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Concordia East, where an adult female requested assistance with Crispin, her ex-boyfriend. Crispin allegedly threatened to kill the female, and he lit her apartment on fire.

Bail for Crispin was set at $75,000, which he could not post. He was subsequently turned over to the Bureau of Corrections, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

