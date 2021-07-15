Social Security’s Social Media Pages Keep You Up To Date With Your Account

We strive to keep you informed with accurate and helpful information. In addition to information we provide on our website at www.socialsecurity.gov, we also engage regularly on social media. We invite you to read our posts and share items of interest with your family and friends.

1. You can subscribe to our blog, Social Security Matters. We post up-to-date columns about programs, policy, current topics, and new online services. Read more and subscribe at blog.socialsecurity.gov.

2. You can follow us on Facebook and repost our articles at www.facebook.com/socialsecurity.

3. We have a number of informative videos on YouTube. Our diverse collection of videos covers online services, applying for retirement and disability benefits, Social Security scams, and much more. We offer some of our videos in Spanish as well. You can view and easily share our videos at www.youtube.com/SocialSecurity. 4. You can join our many Twitter followers at www.twitter.com/socialsecurity. There, we announce new my Social Security features and other service or program changes.

5. Our newest social media outlet is our Instagram account. We share stories and resources that can help you and your loved ones. Check out our Instagram page at www.instagram.com/SocialSecurity.

Connect with us on social media to learn helpful information. Follow along and share our pages with a friend, neighbor, or loved one today. Take a look at all our social media channels at www.socialsecurity.gov/socialmedia.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Social Security Administration could not receive visitors at our field office except for previously arranged appointments on special limited critical situations. However, we continue providing our services by phone and internet. If you have questions on Social Security benefits and services, please access www.socialsecurity.gov. You could also access our automated services at 1-800-772-1213 or call your local Social Security office Monday to Friday from 9:00AM to 4:00PM. To locate the telephone number of your local field office, please input your residential zip code at www.ssa.gov/locator/ .