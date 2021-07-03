Hurricane Elsa Leaves USVI High And Dry; Storm Stingy When It Comes To Rainfall

CHRISTIANSTED — People in the U.S. Virgin Islands hoping that Hurricane Elsa would get close enough to the territory to effect heavy rainfall without the complimentary damaging winds — were disappointed to wake up and find that their cisterns hadn’t gotten a drop of new precipitation.

Elsa passed by the USVI without so much as a hello, but veteran storm watchers say any time a hurricane decides not to visit is a good eventuality.

Hurricane Elsa is quickly headed toward Hispaniola, then Jamaica and Cuba later this weekend before a potential track toward Florida and the Southeast U.S.

Elsa’s center’s center is less than 200 miles south of the Dominican Republic and quickly moving through Caribbean at 25 to 30 mph.

This quick forward speed appears to be producing shearing winds, which has weakened the hurricane a bit since Friday, after it had previously rapidly intensified.

Outer rainbands are affecting parts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, and tropical storm-force winds are nearing the southern coast of the Dominican Republic.

Current Alerts

Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Haiti from Port-au-Prince south and the Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque westward where hurricane conditions are expected later Saturday.

A hurricane warning is also in effect in Jamaica, meaning hurricane conditions are expected by Sunday for the island.

A hurricane watch is in effect for portions of eastern and southern Cuba, meaning hurricane conditions are possible on Sunday.

A tropical storm warning has also been issued for the rest of the southern coast of the Dominican Republic and portions of northern Haiti where tropical storm conditions are expected later today.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, but not for Grand Cayman.

Forecast Details

Elsa will continue to move west-northwestward along the southern periphery of the Bermuda High through this weekend.

By Saturday night, that will put the center very near southwest Haiti’s Tiburon Peninsula.

A storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds along the southern coast of Hispaniola.

Up to 15 inches of rain could fall in southern portions of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, with much of the southern portions of the country picking up 4 to 8 inches. This could lead to flash flooding and mudslides. That said, the system’s fast forward speed will limit the heavy rain threat that might otherwise be greater.

Elsa will then sweep through Jamaica tomorrow, then Cuba Sunday into Monday.

Up to 15 inches of rain could fall in Jamaica, with much of the southern portions of the country picking up four to eight inches. A storm surge of up to three feet is possible in Jamaica.

Storm Notes