Police Find Body Of Man With Gunshot Wound In Road At Campo Rico Today

FREDERIKSTED — Police are investigating the discovery of a man found shot to death at the side of the road in Campo Rico early this morning.

On July 12, at approximately 1:53 a.m., police officers on patrol discovered the lifeless body of a Black male on the side of the road leading into Campo Rico.

Although there were no reports of shots being fired in the area, the victim appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound to the body. The victim was identified by family members as 31-year-old Lionel Hendricks of Adventure Hill.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this homicide to contact police with information by calling 911, the Crime TipLine at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

