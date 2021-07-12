SUV Slams Into Two 6-Year-Old Boys, 1 Adult, 1 Parked Car And 1 Building: VIPD

CHRISTIANSTED — An out-of-control vehicle driving through town crashed into a parked car and then pinballed into two 6-year-olds and an adult on foot before finally slamming into a building this morning, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched near the corner of King Street and Smith Street, downtown Christiansted to investigate an auto accident involving pedestrians at 11:06 a.m. today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On the scene officers observed a 27-year-old male and two 6-year-old males on the ground, a vehicle that collided into a building in the area, and another vehicle that was involved in the accident, according to the VIPD.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a silver 2005 Honda CRV, heading west on King Street, made a right turn onto Smith Street,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The Honda CRV then hit a white 2002 Toyota Echo that was parked on Smith Street, struck the three pedestrians, and collided into the building, coming to a stop.”

The three pedestrians were transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital via ambulance for treatment of various injuries about their bodies, according to Derima.

This incident is under investigation by officers of the Ancilmo Marshall Command, with assistance from the Traffic Investigation Bureau.