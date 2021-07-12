At VIFreep

SUV Slams Into Two 6-Year-Old Boys, 1 Adult, 1 Parked Car And 1 Building: VIPD

·
0 0 2 0

CHRISTIANSTED — An out-of-control vehicle driving through town crashed into a parked car and then pinballed into two 6-year-olds and an adult on foot before finally slamming into a building this morning, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched near the corner of King Street and Smith Street, downtown Christiansted to investigate an auto accident involving pedestrians at 11:06 a.m. today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On the scene officers observed a 27-year-old male and two 6-year-old males on the ground, a vehicle that collided into a building in the area, and another vehicle that was involved in the accident, according to the VIPD.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a silver 2005 Honda CRV, heading west on King Street, made a right turn onto Smith Street,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The Honda CRV then hit a white 2002 Toyota Echo that was parked on Smith Street, struck the three pedestrians, and collided into the building, coming to a stop.”

The three pedestrians were transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital via ambulance for treatment of various injuries about their bodies, according to Derima.

This incident is under investigation by officers of the Ancilmo Marshall Command, with assistance from the Traffic Investigation Bureau.

Previous post

Secrecy Surrounds Winners Of 'Vax To Win USVI' Lottery Drawing ... None Announced

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsGovernment House NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsEnvironmental NewsNational NewsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsEducation NewsNational NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsEducation NewsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *