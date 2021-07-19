At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Police Find Illegal Gun On East End Man Driving BMW Near Sunny Isle: VIPD

·
0 0 2 0
CHARGED: Andy Pemberton, 21, of All For The Better in St. Croix.

CHRISTIANSTED — A routine traffic stop led to police discovering an illegal weapon in a luxury vehicle near the Sunny Isle Shopping Center on Friday night, authorities said.

Andy Pemberton, 21, of All For The Better, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Friday and charged with carrying a firearm openly or concealed, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers of the VIPD Special Operations Bureau on patrol in Sion Farm conducted a traffic stop on a black BMW, carrying four occupants, in the vicinity of the sugar mill ruin,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “Officers noticed a firearm in the vehicle.”

Pemberton, the owner of the vehicle, claimed the firearm, and also admitted he did not have a license to legally possess it. He was placed under arrest as a result, according to Derima.

Bail for Pemberton was set at $50,000. Unable to post bail, he was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tags:
Previous post

Loud Music At Beach Has People Up To Their Ears In Agony On St. Thomas

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsSuperior Court News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSuperior Court News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsTourism News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *