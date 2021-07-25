At VIFreepBreaking NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Police Investigating Saturday Morning Death in Lindbergh Bay: VIPD

FOUND DEAD: Joseph Jason Jackson, 49, on St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a dead body was found in the road near the Cyril E. King Airport, authorities said.

Joseph Jason Jackson, 49, was positively identified by relatives as the deceased, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched police officers to Lindbergh Bay where an unresponsive male was found laying in the roadway at 10:32 a.m. Saturday, according to the VIPD.

Emergency Medical Technicians performed CPR and transported Jackson to the Schneider Regional Medical Center, where he subsequently died, VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, pending an autopsy. This case is under investigation, according to Derima.

