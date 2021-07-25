At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Complaints About Loud Music Emanating From Gmax Gas Station Ignored By VIPD

CHRISTIANSTED — Golden Rock residents say their complaints about loud music have fallen upon the deaf ears of local police.

Monica Shaw said in the private Facebook group “St. Croix Synch Tank” that she called 911 dispatchers based in Kingshill to report loud music blaring from vehicles at Gmax Gas Station, but was told that police have bigger fish to fry tonight.

“Well after three calls to 911 about the excessive loud vehicle music at the G-Max gas station, and despite having VIPD moonlighting as security .between 1am and 2:30 am 911 informed us that there were no available units in the whole east end of st Croix to respond because of an ungoing ” high profile ” investigation,” Shaw said. Meanwhile we In the condo community will just go without sleep.”

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

