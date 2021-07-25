Complaints About Loud Music Emanating From Gmax Gas Station Ignored By VIPD

CHRISTIANSTED — Golden Rock residents say their complaints about loud music have fallen upon the deaf ears of local police.

Monica Shaw said in the private Facebook group “St. Croix Synch Tank” that she called 911 dispatchers based in Kingshill to report loud music blaring from vehicles at Gmax Gas Station, but was told that police have bigger fish to fry tonight.

“Well after three calls to 911 about the excessive loud vehicle music at the G-Max gas station, and despite having VIPD moonlighting as security .between 1am and 2:30 am 911 informed us that there were no available units in the whole east end of st Croix to respond because of an ungoing ” high profile ” investigation,” Shaw said. Meanwhile we In the condo community will just go without sleep.”