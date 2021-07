CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help to find a teenager who is missing on St. Thomas tonight.

Arjanae Frett. 16, of Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, has been reported missing by her family, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Frett has been known to frequent the Contant Knolls and Oswald Harris Court housing communities on St. Thomas.

The VIPD St. Thomas is searching for 16-year-old Arjanae Frett. She frequents Contant Knolls and Oswald Harris Court Housing Community. If seen, please contact police. pic.twitter.com/WQmosRH7WR — United States Virgin Islands Police Department (@VirginIslandsPD) July 22, 2021

If you see Arjanae Frett you are asked to call police at 911.