St. Thomas Man Killed When Pickup Crashes Into Him Near Nisky Center: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE – A St. Thomas man was killed when a pickup truck crashed into him as he was trying to cross the road near Nisky Center on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to a vehicular accident involving a pedestrian in the vicinity of the Nisky Shopping Center at 4:49 p.m. Thursday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a blue 2012 GMC Sierra pickup truck, traveling north, struck a 62-year-old male pedestrian crossing west to east from the shopping center,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

The unnamed pedestrian was taken to the Schneider Regional Medical Center by ambulance for treatment, but “succumbed to his injuries,” according to Derima.

“The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin,” he added.

This accident is currently under active investigation.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call the VIPD Traffic Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211.

