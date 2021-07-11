Secrecy Surrounds Winners Of ‘Vax To Win USVI’ Lottery Drawing … None Announced

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Two lucky people won $200,000 in the first ever General Vaccine Lottery on Friday — but Government House, the program itself and lottery officials — all won’t say who won.

Governor Albert Bryan announced in late June that under his promotional campaign “Vax To Win USVI” one $100,000 winner would be drawn on St. Thomas and one $100,000 winner would be drawn from St. Croix for ten weeks starting on July 9.

But as on today, neither the Vax To Win USVI program nor the Virgin Islands Lottery on their websites — said who won the drawing held on Friday.

Neither did Government House — or Governor Bryan say on their Facebook pages who the two lucky lottery winners were in the territory.

Bryan said June 26 that the Virgin Islands Lottery would be managing the special vaccine lotteries — one for general residents — and one for Department of Education employees.

Lottery drawings in the territory typically take place at the V.I. Lottery’s offices in St. Thomas at 81CC & 81D Kronprindsens Gade (the former Waterfront Scotia Bank Location).

The regular V.I. Lottery drawings are normally broadcast live over the radio for transparency reasons — but the lottery system apparently took a different tack with this special vaccine drawing for only two people.

And from past experience, the Virgin Islands Lottery does not respond to press inquiries phoned in or emailed to them over the weekend — true to form, the lottery system and the website vaxtowinusvi.com did not respond to requests for information about the two lottery winners.

Of all the agencies of the Virgin Islands government, the Virgin Islands Lottery is one of the least responsive to public questions and inquiries from the press.