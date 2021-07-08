At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

St. Thomas Man Arrested At Airport With 4.4 Pounds Of Marijuana In His Luggage

·
0 1 4 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man was arrested after federal authorities found 4,4 pounds of marijuana stashed in his luggage.

Allany Peterson-Mendez, 25, of St. Thomas, was arrested on Friday at the Cyril E. King Airport on criminal charges related to his alleged possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert said.

According to court documents, Peterson-Mendez flew into the airport on a commercial airline with a green leafy substance contained in his checked luggage.

Peterson-Mendez was escorted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to a secure location for a baggage check, during which officers located two kilograms of marijuana Petersen-Mendez is charged with Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute.

Peterson-Mendez made his first appearance in U.S. District Court before U.S. Magistrate Judge
Ruth Miller today.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is investigating the case.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law

Tags:
Previous post

Ringleader of Mother-Daughter Tax Fraud Scheme Gets 10 Months In Prison

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *