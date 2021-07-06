At VIFreep

Tourist From Florida Drowns At Sapphire Beach On Friday Afternoon, Witnesses Say

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating a possible drowning at Sapphire Beach in St. Thomas on Friday afternoon.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Sapphire Beach in reference to an unresponsive female at 12:42 p.m. Friday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The investigation into the matter revealed that the female was apparently snorkeling with friends, when someone observed her floating motionless on the water,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The female was removed from the water, and bystanders began life-saving efforts by performing CPR.”

Emergency Medical Technicians arrived on the scene and continued life-saving efforts as she was transported to the Roy Lester Schneider Regional Medical Center via ambulance.

“Despite all efforts to revive the female, however, she displayed no vital signs, and she was pronounced dead by Schneider Emergency Room medical staff,” according to Derima.

The female was identified as 69-year-old Doris Dawn McIntyre, who was a visitor from Jacksonville, Florida.

The official cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy. The investigation into this matter continues.

