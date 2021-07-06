At VIFreep

DPW Issues Stop Work Order To Liberty Mobile Over ‘Unsafe’ Working Conditions

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Department of Public Works has issued a stop work order, effective immediately, on the current undergrounding project being performed on Liberty Communications USVI behalf by Bermudez, Longo, Diaz-Masso, LLC (BLDM, LLC).

In his letter addressed to Liberty Communications of Puerto Rico’s CEO, Mr. Naji Khoury, Commissioner Derek Gabriel noted that over the past two weekends, the department has been inundated by several reports of unsatisfactory and unsafe work in both the St. Croix and St. Thomas/St. John districts. Most notably are the inadequate striping, performed by Lineas de Puerto Rico, Inc., in Christiansted on St. Croix, and unsafe driving conditions, mostly in the westbound lane of Route 33 between the Four Corners intersection and the Estate Hope/Pearl intersection.

“My priority will always be the safety of our public transportation infrastructure,” said Commissioner Derek Gabriel. “These most recent, egregious actions demonstrate to me that Liberty, its contractors and subcontractors have no consideration or corporate responsibility for the public transportation infrastructure,” Gabriel noted in his letter. “While we have made every effort to coordinate with the contractors on this project regarding the Department’s expectations of traffic control and safety measures, there still seems to be a clear divide between the two parties. At this time, I believe the prudent thing to do is to stop all work on this project for the safety of our residents. Before we allow for the contractors to re-start operations, we need assurances that this kind of irresponsible work will not happen again,” Gabriel added.

The stop work order will only allow for necessary emergency repairs to improve the road conditions referenced above.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

