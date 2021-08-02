At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

2 Masked Men Steal Jewelry From Man At Lovenlund Apartments: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Virgin Islands Police are investigating a robbery reported at Lovenlund Apartments at 8:52 p.m. Thursday.

The male victim reported sitting outside of Building 16 when he was approached by two males — one unknown wearing all black and face covered, and the other male was known to him, according to the VIPD.

“The males attacked him and removed his jewelry; however, the victim managed to escape and was able to alert 911,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “Suspects are still at large.”

The VIPD said on Facebook this morning that it is seeking 18-year-old Malik Springette for questioning in connection to the robbery incident on Thursday.

Anyone with information about this robbery are urged to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5610, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.

Malik Springette Sought By Police For Robbery At Lovenlund Apartments: VIPD
