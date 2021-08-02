At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsEnvironmental NewsSint Maarten NewsTechnology News

2 Quakes In 3 Days Jolt Saint Martin And The Dominican Republic, USGS Says

SANTO DOMINGO —The U.S. Geological Survey reported a “minor magnitude” earthquake was recorded in the Dominican Republic late this morning.

The jolt happened near El Valle, Provincia de Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic 11:16 a.m. today, —  about one hour and 35 minutes ago, according to the USGS.

A minor magnitude 3.4 earthquake also hit in the Caribbean Sea, about 39 miles west of Marigot, St. Martin, on Wednesday, at 1:28 a.m.

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

