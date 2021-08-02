2 Quakes In 3 Days Jolt Saint Martin And The Dominican Republic, USGS Says

SANTO DOMINGO —The U.S. Geological Survey reported a “minor magnitude” earthquake was recorded in the Dominican Republic late this morning.

The jolt happened near El Valle, Provincia de Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic 11:16 a.m. today, — about one hour and 35 minutes ago, according to the USGS.

A minor magnitude 3.4 earthquake also hit in the Caribbean Sea, about 39 miles west of Marigot, St. Martin, on Wednesday, at 1:28 a.m.