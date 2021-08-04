At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSports NewsSt. Croix News

4 Losing Cock-Fighting Roosters Tied To A Tree And Left To Die At Sandy Point Beach

FREDERIKSTED —Four apparently failed cock-fighting roosters were tied to a tree and left to die upside down in the blazing hot St. Croix sun, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched the VIPD Animal Cruelty Investigator to the Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge regarding several chickens that were found dead on Thursday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The police investigation revealed that a U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service employee discovered four chickens tied from their feet to tree branches, according to the VIPD.

“Three chickens were dead, and one was still alive,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The chickens appeared to be roosters that were used for sport fighting, and were left to die.”

The VIPD Animal Cruelty Investigator is seeking any information regarding this incident.

If anyone had their chickens stolen in the past weeks you are asked to contact 911, Detective Daniel Rodriguez at (340) 473-6492, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

