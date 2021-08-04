4 Losing Cock-Fighting Roosters Tied To A Tree And Left To Die At Sandy Point Beach

FREDERIKSTED —Four apparently failed cock-fighting roosters were tied to a tree and left to die upside down in the blazing hot St. Croix sun, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched the VIPD Animal Cruelty Investigator to the Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge regarding several chickens that were found dead on Thursday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The police investigation revealed that a U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service employee discovered four chickens tied from their feet to tree branches, according to the VIPD.

“Three chickens were dead, and one was still alive,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The chickens appeared to be roosters that were used for sport fighting, and were left to die.”

The VIPD Animal Cruelty Investigator is seeking any information regarding this incident.

If anyone had their chickens stolen in the past weeks you are asked to contact 911, Detective Daniel Rodriguez at (340) 473-6492, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.