Police Investigate 4 Armed Robberies On St. Croix Saturday; One At The Cemetery

KINGSHILL — Police are investigating four incidents of armed robbery that occurred on St. Croix Saturday.

At 2:26 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to a residence in White Bay to investigate the first reported robbery.

The female victim reported that as she was leaving her residence, an armed slim Black male – wearing a dark face covering, a red shirt, and a black hat – approached her, ordering her out of her white 2005 Toyota Camry. The victim complied, and the suspect left the area in the victim’s vehicle approached her and ordered her out of her vehicle, a white 2005 Toyota Camry. The victim complied, and the suspect, described as wearing a dark face covering, a red shirt, and a black hat, left the area in the victim’s vehicle.

At 5:38 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center received a call of an attempted robbery at the Kingshill Cemetery. Police were told that the suspects drove up in a white car and tried unsuccessfully to rob the victim.

At 6:10 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center received a call of a robbery that occurred at 4 p.m. in Estate La Vallee. The male victim reported that the suspects drove up in a white four-door sedan and robbed him of his motor scooter and his backpack. The suspects were described as 5 feet and 5 feet 10 inches tall and speaking with a local accent; wearing dark clothing – shorts, socks, slippers, and their faces covered.

At 6:28 p.m., two more victims visited the Ancilmo Marshall Command police station in Christiansted to report that they were robbed at 4:30 p.m. on Northshore Road. They reported that two Black males exited a white four-door vehicle, pointed guns at them and demanded their valuables. After the victims handed over their mobile phones, the suspects fled the area in their gray 2018 Jeep Wrangler rental.

Shortly after, officers recognized a white four-door Toyota Camry and a motor scooter being operated at a high rate of speed in Estate Morningstar. The officers followed the vehicles to Harbor View Apartments where two black males were seen exiting the vehicle. Officers lost sight of the suspects, but a check of the vehicle found that it was the vehicle stolen from the female victim in White Bay, and the same vehicle used in the other robberies. Officers searched the surrounding area and found the gray Jeep Wrangler that was stolen earlier in the nearby Carib Villas Apartments parking lot.

The investigation into these robberies continues. Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Crime TipLine at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.