Altona Man Who Pointed Gun At Woman And Threatened Her, Arrested By Police

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man who pointed a gun at a woman and threatened her was arrested by police on Friday night, authorities said.

Clement Connor, 43, of Altona, was arrested at 7:22 p.m. Friday and charged with third-degree assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“According to the female victim’s report, Connor pointed his licensed firearm at and threatened her,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Connor was held without bail, as per the territory’s domestic violence statutes pending an advice-of-rights hearing, according to Derima.

In September 2004, Connor survived a “retaliatory” shooting; but 4-year-old Leon Bowery, sitting in a parked car with him at Michael J. Kirwan Terrace, did not.

Anyone with information about this crime can call 911, the Domestic Violence Unit at (340) 774-2211 extension 5536, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.