Smith Bay Woman Who ‘Assaulted’ Husband With A Knife Is Arrested: VIPD

CHARGED: Marina Leatham, 61, of Smith Bay in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas woman who allegedly assaulted her husband with a knife was arrested early this morning, authorities said.

Marina Leatham, 61, of Smith Bay, was arrested at 7:08 a.m. today and charged with first-degree assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Leatham was arrested after she assaulted her husband with a knife earlier that morning,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Leatham was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections without bail, in accordance with the territory’s domestic violence laws, pending her Advice of Rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

