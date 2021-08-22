Smith Bay Woman Who ‘Assaulted’ Husband With A Knife Is Arrested: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas woman who allegedly assaulted her husband with a knife was arrested early this morning, authorities said.

Marina Leatham, 61, of Smith Bay, was arrested at 7:08 a.m. today and charged with first-degree assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Leatham was arrested after she assaulted her husband with a knife earlier that morning,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Leatham was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections without bail, in accordance with the territory’s domestic violence laws, pending her Advice of Rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.